Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra pay emotional tributes to 26/11 martyrs: ‘Never forgive, never forget’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 18:17 IST

As India observes the 12th anniversary of the dastardly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities have paid tributes to the martyrs. Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, among others, took to their social media accounts to remember those who lost their lives today.

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture clicked at the Nariman House that was one of the three targets of Mumbai attacks. He posted it with the quote, “A little light repels much darkness.” #standtogether #prayforpeace #remembering26/11.”

Priyanka Chopra retweeted Ratan Tata’s note on the occasion with a hands joined in prayers emoji and the hashtag #neverforget.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay said that 26/11 is a day Mumbaikars will never forget. “My heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. We will forever be indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice,” he tweeted.

26/11, a day Mumbaikars will never forget. My heartfet tribute to the martyrs and victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. We will forever be indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2020

Shilpa Shetty also shared a post on the occasion. She wrote on Instagram along with a picture of a soldier saluting at a memorial, “Praying for peace and healing for every single life that was changed, lost, and altered... #26thNovember #peace #healing.”

Replying to Mumbai Police’s tweet, about never erasing people’s sacrifice from history, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Lest we forget.” Urmila Matondkar shared a collage of the martyrs and wrote citizens will remain grateful to those who laid down their lives saving others. “Heartfelt tribute to martyrs and victims of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Salute to strength and resilience of people of #MumbaiCity. Eternally grateful for your supreme sacrifice and you are forever in our hearts,” the 46-year-old actor tweeted.

Heartfelt tribute to martyrs n victims of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack 💔

Salute to strength n resilience of people of #MumbaiCity

Eternally grateful for your supreme sacrifice n you are forever in our hearts 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #BlackDay #MumbaiAttack #MumbaiPolice #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TpEYXeMKNC — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) November 26, 2020

Actors Ranvir Shorey and Raveena Tandon also prayed for the victims and martyrs of the attack, saying they will never forget their sacrifice. “Never forget. Prayers for all who laid down and lost their lives on the day,” Shorey wrote. Tandon said, “Never Forget . Never Forgive . #26/11.”

Never forget. Prayers for all who laid down and lost their lives on the day. 🙏🏽 #MumbaiTerrorAttack — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) November 26, 2020

Never Forget . Never Forgive . #26/11 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 26, 2020

Actor Randeep Hooda shared a video of the Bomb Detection Dog Squad of 26/11 attacks, which helped trace several live bombs and RDX during the terror strike. “12 years of #MumbaiTerrorAttack! While the martyrs and victims will never be forgotten, here’s an ode to the pawsome gang, which is a reminder that not all heroes wear uniforms,” Hooda tweeted.

12 years of #MumbaiTerrorAttack !

While the martyrs and victims will never be forgotten, here's an ode to the pawsome gang, which is a reminder that not all heroes wear uniforms.

Video courtesy : @scroll_in#MumbaiAttack #2611Attack pic.twitter.com/AmKPBccVO6 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 26, 2020

Also read: Zidd poster out: Amit Sadh brings to celluloid story of Kargil hero with a will of steel

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route in Mumbai and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in the city. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by the terrorists. The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Mumbai’s Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those killed in the attack. NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was also killed while fighting the terrorists.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more