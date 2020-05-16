Akshaye Khanna on producing films: ‘If I wish to make a Tanhaji today, I have to deliver at the box office’

bollywood

Updated: May 16, 2020 18:24 IST

Confessing he does not plan on producing films, Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has said he needs to first deliver at the box office before even thinking of making films on large scale. He cited the example of Ajay Devgn’s box office record and his latest film, box office hit Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.

Akshaye told Asian Age in an interview, “Today Ajay had produced Tanhaji, which is a Rs 100 crore film. How is he being able to do it? Because his films at the box office earned that status for him, he has delivered his goodwill at the box office by giving successful films. He is taking a risk with producing the film himself too, which is even more credit to him. You have to earn it. Today, nobody will make a Tanhaji with me because the economics won’t work. It may change tomorrow, but one has to be honest about it. One cannot live in a bubble. If I wish to make a Tanhaji today, I have to deliver at the box office, which plays the most important role in the success of a film.” Ajay’s period drama also starred Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in lead roles.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan says he still ‘looks up’ to Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, see throwback pic

Akshaye added, “I don’t know what my future will be, I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but as of now, I don’t see myself as a producer. To be a producer you have to be a generous person, large-hearted. He has to be peoples’ person. A producer has to be a person who readily gives in, but my creative energies are very selfish. I am very selfish, I think about myself and I don’t look at the larger picture.”

Akshaye Khanna recently played Sanjaya Baru in The Accidental Prime Minister.

Asked about keeping his personal life under wraps, Akshaye had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “For any person, whether from the film industry or any other field, it all depends on how much you want to keep it personal. You could be someone not famous, yet have a large number of followers on social media. You choose how much you want to post on it. Some people bare their entire life on the internet. There are politicians and actors, who like that. But there are some who don’t want to do that.”

Akshaye was recently seen in Anupam Kher’s biopic film, The Accidental Prime Minister in which he played the former Prime Minister’s Dr Manmohan Singh’s secretary Sanjaya Baru. His last appearance was in Section 375 in which he essayed the role of a lawyer opposite Richa Chadha.

Follow @htshowbiz for more