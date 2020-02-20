Akshaye Khanna: ‘People have made me look serious, I’m very fun-loving’

bollywood

With over 40 films to his credit and having tasted both success and failure, actor Akshaye Khanna has learned that one can never be sure of how the film does at the box office. Case in point, his 2020 release Sab Kushal Mangal received a lukewarm response from the audience.

“I loved the film but one is never sure about films. It’s such a tricky business to entertain people. So, you can never be sure whether a film will go down well with people. As long as you keep trying to create the best possible content that you are capable of, that’s the goal. I believe in moving forward and aspire to do something that is exciting,” Akshaye says.

In a career spanning 23 years, the 44-year-old is known for his roles in films such as Border (1997), Taal (1999), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Humraaz (2002), Hungama (2003), Hulchul (2004), Gandhi My Father (2007), Race (2008), and last year’s Section 375. And then there are some films that failed to garner any attention, but Akshaye insists that he never lets failures bog him down.

“There have been both successes and failures but the trick is to not let either affect you. I faced failure in my first film Himalay Putra (1997). It was a disaster. But in spite of that, the industry recognised me as a talent and people kept giving me more opportunities to prove myself. Not only have I got excellent opportunities but somehow, I’ve always been lucky that the writing of my film has always backed me very strongly whether that film is successful and unsuccessful,” he shares.

Having said this, Akshaye feels content with the way his career has shaped up and one thing he always believes in is to always be focused and maintain the equilibrium between success and failure. “Whether you’re taken in by success or failure, it’s very difficult to come out of it. One can just be somewhere in the middle and be friends with both. I’ve managed that,” he says, adding that it’s important to not take things too hard on oneself. “People have made me look like I’m a serious kind of person and maybe I come across like that. But I’m a very fun-loving person. I feel the whole key to life and happiness is to not take things too hard on yourself,” Akshaye concludes.

