Home / Bollywood / Alankrita Sahai: A much older superstar is made to look 25, but a new comer is told they don’t look the age or part

Alankrita Sahai: A much older superstar is made to look 25, but a new comer is told they don’t look the age or part

Actor Alankrita Sahai, who has been a part of films such as Love per Square Foot and Namaste England (2018), says even getting an audition is a task.

bollywood Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 11:32 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Alankrita Sahai will be next seen in web film The Incompete Man
Actor Alankrita Sahai will be next seen in web film The Incompete Man
         

While the discussions have brought to light that Bollywood is a tough nut to crack, it is the outsiders who have to face the brunt of it most. Agreeing that there are differentiations and biases that exist in the Hindi film industry, actor Alankrita Sahai says that she too had to face it quite frequently.

“For the newbies, who are not from the film fraternity families or are not stars, they do face it. A much older superstar can be made to look 25 or any character but a new comer is discriminated or not selected because they don’t look the age or part,” rues Sahai.

The former beauty queen, further asks, “Isn’t that what actors do we have to be molded by the director. There has to be a vision.”

 

Sahai, who has been a part of films such as Love per Square Foot and Namaste England (2018), says even getting an audition is a task.

“ An audition is very different after you prep for a film but some don’t even get to audition. There are things like girl next door vs hot pretty girls, then fair and dark complexion. Today Instagram decides if you are worth it or not. Then teams pushing only their favourites and not the real talented people,” she explains.

The actor will be next seen in web film The Incompete Man, and lauds the OTT platforms for brining a much-needed parity in the film industry.

“OTT has made everyone feel like it’s a platform where everyone is appreciated for everything they bring forth in an episode or a film . Everyone has an opportunity to have their two minutes to fame and that works wonders for them in their own way. And those few minutes are enough to prove your worth. Also there is so much content now and so many projects as new ideas are flooding and so we need new talent all the time. I’m happy the digital market is booming . All I would like is a little bit of regulation around a few things,” she concludes.

