Ali Abbas Zafar gets married, Katrina Kaif and Angad Bedi congratulate him

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 13:57 IST

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar took to Instagram to announce that he has tied the knot. While he did not reveal the identity of his wife, he shared a picture from the wedding - a close-up of them holding hands. “Bismillah,” he wrote in his caption, along with a heart emoji.

Many of Ali’s colleagues from the film industry extended their best wishes. “Congratulations to u both,” his close friend and actor Katrina Kaif wrote. Her sister, Isabelle Kaif, also wished the newlyweds. “Congratulations you guys,” she commented. “Wowwww!! @aliabbaszafar,” actor Angad Bedi wrote.

Ali, who started his career in the film industry as an assistant director, made his directorial and screenwriting debut with the romantic comedy Mere Brother Ki Dulhan in 2011. He directed blockbusters such as Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. He turned producer with last year’s release, Khaali Peeli, starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter.

Later this month, Ali will make his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah-Jane Dias and Dino Morea. The show is set to release on January 15.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Ali said that working in the digital space is ‘creatively liberating’. “It’s a different format. In filmmaking, there is a certain time frame, the first and the second half. But on OTT, it is like having eight or ten films. It’s creatively liberating as you can do what you want to in truest and the most honest way,” he said.

“The viewing experience on OTT is so personal you can go all out and at times hit a threshold or cross a boundary to create something new. It was refreshing as a filmmaker and personally, I’m up for more in the future,” he added.

