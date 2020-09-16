Saif Ali Khan resumes work on Amazon series Dilli, Ali Abbas Zafar shares glimpse of ‘dubbing in the time of Covid-19’

tv

After self-isolating with his family for much of the coronavirus pandemic, Saif Ali Khan has resumed work on his Amazon Prime Video series, tentatively titled Dilli. Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is making his digital debut with the show, shared a sneak peek of the dubbing session.

“Dubbing in the time of #covid 19 #saifalikhan with dilip Subramaniam, the new way of working,” Ali wrote in his Instagram post. The pictures show Saif sitting on a couch with a script in hand. One person wearing a PPE suit and mask holds a mic near him, while another person in protective gear is seen in the background.

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. “Eagerly waiting for Dilli sir,” one wrote. “Wooow,” another commented. Many wanted to know when the show will be out and a number of fans also dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.

Dilli, earlier titled Taandav, is a political thriller, featuring Saif as a politician. The show will revolve around the dark side of politics, murders, sex scandals and more. A second season has already been commissioned, even as the first season is yet to premiere.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Ali said that working in the digital medium was ‘creatively liberating’ and showered praise on Saif. “He is a delight to work with. He is a chilled out guy. We both know each other from before. He is a director’s actor. I had a fabulous time working with him. He is looking very good in the show. I am very happy with his performance,” the filmmaker said.

Recently, Saif told Rajeev Masand that he was not too happy with the title of the show. “I hope it’s not eventually called Dilli. Taandav was the working title which captured more the essence of what the show was about. Dilli is a little thanda (cold) really. I don’t think we have either titles, Dilli or Taandav. We have to work hard to come up with something a little sexier like House of Cards. Something with a little more poetry to the title than just a geographical location,” he said.

