Ali Abbas Zafar admits ‘we are struggling’ with finding final title for Saif Ali Khan’s Amazon show Dilli, has no plans to release it early

Updated: May 09, 2020 10:22 IST

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, whose upcoming Amazon Prime series is slated for release in the latter half of 2020, has said that there are no plans to rush the show out during the coronavirus lockdown. Ali also said that the title, Dilli, remains tentative. It stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

He told Mid-Day, “On Twitter and Instagram, people have been asking us to release the show now. So, there has been pressure, but we don’t want to rush the process. Our series was supposed to drop in the last quarter of 2020, and we will stick to that deadline. If the show was ready, we would have released it now because it is an ideal time to grab eyeballs.”

The filmmaker, known for having directed blockbuster Salman Khan films such as Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai, confirmed that a second season of the political thriller show, starring Saif Ali Khan, has already been commissioned.

But even though the series has been greenlit for a second season, they still haven’t decided on a title yet. “We are struggling with the name. That’s why Amazon has not been able to make an official announcement,” Ali said. The series was originally titled Tandav, and then named Dilli.

Saif, in a recent interview, had said that he wasn’t fully on board with the title either. He told journalist Rajeev Masand, “I hope it’s not eventually called Dilli. Tandav was the working title which captured more the essence of what the show was about. Dilli is a little thanda (cold) really. I don’t think we have either titles, Dilli or Tandav. We have to work hard to come up with something a little sexier like House of Cards. Something with a little more poetry to the title than just a geographical location.”

Saif plays a politician in the upcoming series which also stars Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias and Sunil Grover. Saif has previously starred in Netflix’s Sacred Games.

