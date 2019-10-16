e-paper
Ali Fazal celebrates birthday with Gal Gadot, watch Wonder Woman star sing Happy Birthday for him

Ali Fazal had Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot sing Happy Birthday for him. Watch the video here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ali Fazal with Annette Bening and Gal Gadot.
Ali Fazal with Annette Bening and Gal Gadot.
         

Actor Ali Fazal celebrated his birthday with his Death on the Nile cast mates, Annette Bening and Gal Gadot. Ali posted pictures and a video from the get together on Instagram. One of the videos shows Gal singing happy birthday for him. Ali is currently in London, prepping for the film.

He wrote alongside the post, “And the Birthday ended on a sweet and very co incidental plan manifested at this cute little place with some of my wonderful co actors #annettebening @gal_gadot . Thanks for that video Gal, i literally blew the light out of that frame. Also with me was maah dear friend aditya desai and sonali cozied up in a booth near the fire.”

 

View this post on Instagram

And the Birthday ended on a sweet and very co incidental plan manifested at this cute little place with some of my wonderful co actors #annettebening @gal_gadot . Thanks for that video Gal, i literally blew the light out of that frame. Also with me was maah dear friend aditya desai and sonali cozied up in a booth near the fire. i wana thank alll my friends and fans from across the globe who poured in with the wishes. I wish everyone wisdom in these dark times - words are often thrown about like shredded paper and so i ask of you to stop and ponder on the ones you use in lets say one day. They can change the world . I kid you not. My two bits. HAVE A GREAT OCTOBER . (I mean i’ll stil post its just.. sounded like a nice end so oct isnt over 😳 ) bye.

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on

He added, “I wanna thank all my friends and fans from across the globe who poured in with the wishes. I wish everyone wisdom in these dark times - words are often thrown about like shredded paper and so i ask of you to stop and ponder on the ones you use in lets say one day. They can change the world . I kid you not. My two bits. HAVE A GREAT OCTOBER . (I mean i’ll stil post its just.. sounded like a nice end so oct isnt over ) bye.”

Ali’s posts left his followers impressed. “Amazing,” wrote his partner, Richa Chadha. “Birthday with Virginia Hill and Wonder Woman,” wrote filmmaker Vasan Bala in the comments section. “Happy Happy HAPPY bday baba!!! You deserve all the amazing things that are coming to you!!! All the very best and lots and lots of love Guddu Bhaiyya!!!” wrote actor Amyra Dastur, while Dino Morea commented, “Happy birthday bro @alifazal9 more happiness and fun to you.”

Ali will appear opposite Gal in director Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile, a follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express. The film also stars Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, and others. Ali also has the second season of Mirazpur in the pipeline.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 17:39 IST

