Home / Bollywood / Ali Fazal pens emotional note as mother dies due to illness: ‘Phir kabhi Pammo’

Ali Fazal pens emotional note as mother dies due to illness: ‘Phir kabhi Pammo’

Ali Fazal, who lost his mother on Wednesday morning, wrote emotional notes for her on social media. She died due to health complications.

bollywood Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ali Fazal lost his mother on Wednesday morning.
Ali Fazal’s mother died on Wednesday morning due to health complications. The actor took to his Instagram stories to pay tribute to her. “Phir kabhi Pammo. Wahaan jahaan wahaan na jaana ho (Some other time, Pammo. The place where one does not have to go). Love, Ali Ps - abhi itna hee aaya likhne ko (I could only write this much now).”

Earlier, Ali had written on Twitter, “Ek last fight maar de meri jaan (Fight one last time, my love). . One fking punch... To hell with Him.” After his mother’s demise, he wrote, “I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun (We only had this much time together, I don’t know why). You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe (I don’t have anymore words). Love, Ali.”

 

 

Ali’s representative said in a statement, “It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point.”

Richa Chadha, Ali’s girlfriend, shared a picture of a sculpture of Goddess Kali with some candles near it and wrote, “Om Shanti.”

Hindustantimes

Also read: Thapki Pyar Ki team member Irfan dies after testing Covid-19 positive, Jaya Bhattacharya pens emotional note

Ali made his Bollywood debut with a special appearance in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, which starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. He has acted in films such as Always Kabhi Kabhi, Fukrey, Bobby Jasoos and Fukrey Returns. He will be seen next in the Hollywood film Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

