Alia Bhatt on steering clear of controversies: ‘I’d always ask Karan Johar, why is everyone being so nice to me’

In an industry like Bollywood where everyone is so consumed by competition, Alia Bhatt, in her seven-year career, has steered away from any incidents of professional rivalry. She’s faced episodes of criticism during her low points, but always managed to keep her calm.

On how has she been able to maintain cordial relationships with people in the industry despite the competition, Alia says, “Because I think that if you have any negativity within you, it will kind of really come up there. Sometimes, there could be a strain, a rumour or something that kind of can be created into something. But if it doesn’t really exist, then that rumour will never stay on for too long. Genuinely, I have never had any negative thoughts towards anyone. Everybody out there is actually supporting one another.”

But the 26-year-old says what does get to her is when someone tries to attack her family. “Unless someone tries to personally get to you or your family, there’s no need to have negativity towards anyone. In fact, I find everybody so warm, inspiring and supportive. I have felt that from the beginning of my career. I remember I used to ask Karan (Johar; filmmaker) when I was not even an actor ‘Why is everybody being so nice to me? I feel so blessed that everyone is so warm’. It’s always been that way. As I said, the world doesn’t need any negativity. Even if there is some around in the world, I prefer to be a kind of campaigner for positivity and love,” says the actor, being philosophical.

Besides love and positivity, Alia also campaigns for the environment, through her initiative Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe. And her good equations in the industry got actors Sonakshi Sinha and Anushka Sharma to donate their clothes for the online sale. Joining the initiative this time was buddy Varun Dhawan. The sale is live now.

“It started off with Anushka and Sonakshi, then it was time to introduce a boys’ wardrobe to see how people responded. It was just a matter of time for me to pick up the phone on my closest friend, that’s Varun. I said ‘Ae, you have to give me your clothes’. He replied, ‘Yes, I know I have to give’. He was expecting a call. Even through his busy schedule for Street Dancer, he called me to say again and again, ‘I am doing it’,” the actor exclaims.

