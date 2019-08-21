Alia Bhatt does 10 repeats of 50 kg deadlifts, her superhuman effort wins her special praise. Watch video

bollywood

Aug 21, 2019

Actor Alia Bhatt is on the top of her game and sweats hard in the gym to look her best on screen. The actor has now shared two videos of her strenuous gym workout on her Instagram stories including her weightlifting and jumping sessions.

She had reposted the video shared by her fitness instructor who captioned it, “We got in 10 reps of those 50 kg deadlifts. Well done rockstar - respect as always!” Dressed in a white vest and black jeggings, the actor looks intense as she performs the lifts one after the other.

Another video shows her jumping on a table without touching it. The instructor wrote in the caption, “Just last week she said she couldn’t jump. She was too nervous - well she got in 50 2 foot box jumps in - one more fear taken care of @aliabhatt - she had a great partner helping her out for sure!”

Alia recently launched her own YouTube channel and revealed her morning routine in one of her self-made videos. Among the few important habits she practices, she talked about how starting her morning with lemon water was a must for her. She revealed that she used to have a lot of coffee throughout the day but has now cut down on caffeine due to an issue.

Alia just saw the release of her first music video Prada by The Doorbeen. Sung by the singer duo Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma of Lamberghini fame and Shreya Sharma, the song went on to be an instant hit among the music lovers. She is seen grooving to the music in a super glamourous avatar in the video, playing a demanding girlfriend who won’t talk to her boyfriend until he gifts him an expensive gift from Prada.

She is currently shooting for Sadak 2, being directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and is the remake of the latter’s 1991 Sadak; Aditya Roy Kapur plays the male lead opposite Alia. Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, who starred in the original, will also be playing pivotal roles in the film. Her other upcoming films include Brahmastra, Inshallah, Takht and South film RRR.

