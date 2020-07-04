Alia Bhatt poses with sister Shaheen, new pet Juniper: ‘Girl duo just became a girl trio’

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt is lover of cats. On Saturday, she posted a picture with her sister Shaheen in which one of her latest addition to her family of cats, Juniper, making a starry appearance.

Sharing it, Alia wrote: “This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable.” Alia’s mom Soni seemed to agree with the observation, she replied in the comments section, saying: “Totally one of the family I can see!” In the picture, while Alia had a gentle smile on her face, Shaheen appeared a little blurred in the background. Juniper, meanwhile, appeared genuinely curious about Alia’s phone and stared into it with probing eyes.

Alia already has three cats. She had shared a picture of the three of them and written: “Game Of Thrones : Season 8.” Alia often shares pictures with her babies and looks like Edward is the biggest poser of them all.

Before the coronavirus lockdown came into force, Alia had been busy shooting for two films - her father’s directorial comeback, Sadak 2 and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Through April and May, Alia was in news as she was often spotted with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family, after they lost Rishi Kapoor to cancer.

On the work front, Alia has reasons to be happy. Along with Hrithik Roshan and many others, the young actor has been invited by the Academy of Motion Pictures Art and Sciences this year. As acknowledgement, she posted a thank you note on Instagram and wrote: “I thank The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for inviting me to be a member of the Academy. I feel at once honoured and humbled. There is also a deep satisfaction in seeing that the voice of Indian cinema is finding a very well deserved platform on the world stage.”

“Every year, more actors, filmmakers, and technicians from India are recognized by the Academy, and Indian cinema continues to reach the hearts and homes of people all over the world,” she added.

The 27-year-old actor further stressed that cinema knows no race, class or geographical borders and it flows freely. “I truly believe that cinema, like water, finds its level. And, like water, it knows no race, class, border or geography and flows freely. It takes everything in its course: audiences who passionately love or hate it, critics who dissect it, students who immerse themselves in it.”

“Our opinions about films may be divided, but cinema as a whole is a powerful binding and unify force. In a world that can be unsure and fragmented, at a time when the very social media that is meant to connect people ends up dividing them, movies are the glue that binds us,” she had concluded.

