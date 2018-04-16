Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh shoot Gully Boys at Mumbai railway station. See pics
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shot for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boys at Goregaon railway station and managed to lose themselves in the crowd.bollywood Updated: Apr 16, 2018 09:42 IST
Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shot for Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film Gully Boy at a Mumbai railway station on Sunday and pictures from the sets have been leaked online. The actors were shooting at the Goregaon railway station.
It seems that with this shoot, Gully Boys has announced its wrap. Alia shared a photo on her social media account and wrote, “And it’s a film wrap for me on Gully Boy!!! Going to miss this set too much. The best best crew and the best people! Love you all …miss you already my zozo and tutu @zoieakhtar @ranveersingh!!”
Alia was seen wearing a red tshirt and jeans, with her head covered in a light blue scarf in the pictures -- a style preferred by many Indian girls during searing summer season. In one of them, she is walking while the other one shows her sitting on a bench, engrossed in her cellphone even as she holds onto a backpack kept in her lap.
Never knew that sulabh suchalay would be so helpful..yup took these pics from the local loo at the station as the security was so tight and there were bouncers everywhere so it was extremely difficult to take pictures. Even general crowd were abstained from taking videos and pictures on their phones. Today was the last day of the shoot for #gullyboys and #aliabhatt 📸 @me_samit
Ranveer Singh dons a denim jacket, brown tshirt and green pants as he is spotted on a bridge at the station.
Ranveer plays a street rapper in the film that is said to be based on Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naved. Ranveer has also been meeting rappers from Mumbai to hone up his skills. Ranveer, along with director Zoya, even spent some time with the rappers before they began working on the film.
Gully Boys is set to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day next year.
Check out some older pics from sets of Gully Boys.
This is such an amazing look,aloo u look super cute in these pictures😘😍.so today they started the shooting for #gullyboys .for the first time @aliaabhatt is casted opposite @ranveersingh ,I think their jodi is going to be very energetic & awesome 💕wishing all the best to the entire team of gullyboys @zoieakhtar ,can't wait😄
Ranveer also has Rohit Shetty’s Simbaa and Kabir Khan’s 83 - a film on India’s World Cup victory in 1983 under Kapil Dev’s leadership. Alia, on the other hand, has completed Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi and has been working on Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
