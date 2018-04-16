Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh shoot Gully Boys at Mumbai railway station. See pics

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shot for Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film Gully Boy at a Mumbai railway station on Sunday and pictures from the sets have been leaked online. The actors were shooting at the Goregaon railway station.

It seems that with this shoot, Gully Boys has announced its wrap. Alia shared a photo on her social media account and wrote, “And it’s a film wrap for me on Gully Boy!!! Going to miss this set too much. The best best crew and the best people! Love you all …miss you already my zozo and tutu @zoieakhtar @ranveersingh!!”

Alia was seen wearing a red tshirt and jeans, with her head covered in a light blue scarf in the pictures -- a style preferred by many Indian girls during searing summer season. In one of them, she is walking while the other one shows her sitting on a bench, engrossed in her cellphone even as she holds onto a backpack kept in her lap.

Ranveer Singh dons a denim jacket, brown tshirt and green pants as he is spotted on a bridge at the station.

Ranveer plays a street rapper in the film that is said to be based on Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naved. Ranveer has also been meeting rappers from Mumbai to hone up his skills. Ranveer, along with director Zoya, even spent some time with the rappers before they began working on the film.

Gully Boys is set to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day next year.

Check out some older pics from sets of Gully Boys.

Ranveer also has Rohit Shetty’s Simbaa and Kabir Khan’s 83 - a film on India’s World Cup victory in 1983 under Kapil Dev’s leadership. Alia, on the other hand, has completed Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi and has been working on Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

