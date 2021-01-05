Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shares screengrab of their WhatsApp chat, offers glimpse of their ‘bestie couple’ bond

bollywood

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 16:23 IST

Alia Bhatt’s childhood friend, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, has shared a screengrab of their WhatsApp conversation, in which the two women exchanged affirmation.

In the chat, Akansha shared a picture of herself with Alia, and said she looked like ‘a fat lollipop’. Alia, being a good friend, said that she didn’t. “Noooo, you look lovely,” she wrote back, and added several heart emojis. “Lolz just lifting each other up like every other bestie couple,” Akansha wrote alongside the post.

Akansha and Alia have been friends since they were kids. On her birthday last year, Alia shared an old picture of the two of them, and called Akansha ‘my life’. “Kanchi (Akansha) is extremely loyal. No one can say anything bad about me to her. We don’t get to spend much time together, but our understanding is deep. She is super bossy and loves doing my makeup,” Alia said about Akansha in an interview to Hindustan Times.

Akansha had equally kind words to say about Alia: “Ali has evolved emotionally since her childhood. So my life has been easy, from the days when the boys never called me back to now. During all real-life problems, I never had to go to a therapist. She is my go-to person. People might say ‘oh she’s busy’, but for me, she is a ‘velli’, who is always unconditionally available for me.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan play BFF game, reveal how actor has Ranbir Kapoor on speed dial, wants two sons in future

Akansha made her acting debut in the Netflix film Guilty, which featured Kiara Advani in the lead role. Alia, meanwhile, was last seen in Sadak 2. She has the big-ticket titles Brahmastra and RRR in her kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more