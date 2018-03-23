Alia Bhatt shares picture of her injured shoulder in a sling on last day of Brahmastra shoot

Alia Bhatt has shared finally shared a happy little picture for her worried fans. The actor was reportedly hurt while shooting for her upcoming film, Brahmastra, in Bulgaria. She injured her shoulder while shooting a scene.

On Friday, she shared a picture on Instagram on the last day of shoot in Bulgaria. Surrounded by her two team members, she is seen smiling at the camera with her arm in a sling. Check out her pics:

About her injury, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan had recently said that she is doing well. “She has injured her shoulder in an action sequence in Bulgaria. Alia being Alia is taking it ‘on the chin’ or ‘on the shoulder’ as it were in this case. The early reports suggest some ligament damage and a haematoma, so she must rest the shoulder for some time now and not do any more action. Apart from this she is her usual smiling self,” Soni told The Asian Age.

Alia posted several amazing photos from Bulgaria in her 40 days in the country.

snow so white ☃️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 3, 2018 at 12:38am PST

Alia will soon be seen with Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy and with Vicky Kaushal in Raazi. She stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra and the film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

