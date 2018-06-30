Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan sparkle as they win at awards do. See pics

Bollywood’s favourite filmmaker, Karan Johar, and his original students, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, were together as they won awards at the NBT Utsav 2018 held on Friday.

While Alia picked up the Best Actress Award for her stellar performance in Meghna Gulzar directorial Raazi, Karan was adjudged Most Talented Cinema Personality. Varun, meanwhile, went home with Best Actor Award for his work in Shoojit Sircar’s October, reports Times of India.

Alia appeared in a pink-toned glittery gown while Karan sported an all-black ensemble with a polka-dot jacket. Varun kept is simple yet formal, wearing western formal suit, complete with a tie. Also present at the awards was actor Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Pankaj Tripathi.

#aliabhatt for #nbtutsav @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 29, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

In the Meghna Gulzar’s film, Alia played the role of Sehmat Khan, an Indian spy, who marries a Pakistani Army officer, essayed by Vicky Kaushal during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. She has an interesting slate of films lined up including Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Karan Johar’s home production Kalank and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan, who wowed the critics with his performance in October, will be seen in films like Kalank (where he will be paired with Alia again after Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Student of the Year) and Yashraj Films’ Sui Dhaaga, where he is working with Anushka Sharma. Varun has also done a special song in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film, Nawabzaade, which is a reworked version of Guru Randhawa’s super popular track High Rated Gabru.

Follow @htshowbiz for more