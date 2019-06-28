Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s Raazi getting a sequel? Director Meghna Gulzar responds to rumours

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has refuted rumours that a sequel to her hit 2018 film Raazi is in the works. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Meghna said the protagonist, Sehmat’s story ended with the film.

“No, I think a sequel to the book is coming out, that would be the starting point for whatever has to begin (sequel) if it happens. Right now, I have other films in mind. For me, as a filmmaker, what we wrote in Raazi completed Sehmat’s journey,” she said. Raazi was based on book Calling Sehmat, written by Harinder Sikka. It starred Alia Bhatt in the lead and Vicky Kaushal in a supporting role.

The film won Alia the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role as an undercover Indian spy who is married into a Pakistani household. The film was appreciated by critics for its sensitive depiction of war and how it affects men and women on both sides of the border. The audiences, too, made it a hit, collecting Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Upon the film’s release, Meghna said she believes it was destiny that kept bringing the story of Raazi back to her. “This story just kept coming to me but things did not materialise for a long time. By that time, the writer Harinder S Sikka and I had developed a bond. He said, ‘No one else, but you will direct the film’. I said, If you trust me, let me develop the material and take it to a studio which is what happened,” she said.

Meghna recently wrapped up filming Chhapaak with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. She announced her next film, based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and starring Vicky in lead role, on Thursday.

