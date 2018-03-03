American rapper Pharrell Williams celebrates his first Holi in India with host Ranveer Singh. See pics
Pharrell Williams’ India trip was organised by the sportswear company Adidas. With Ranveer Singh as host, Williams danced to popular Bollywood songs such as Khali Bali among others.bollywood Updated: Mar 03, 2018 09:02 IST
Iconic American rapper Pharrell Williams celebrates his first ever Holi, along with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh on Friday in Mumbai.
The party was organised by the sportswear company Adidas, whereas Pharrell visited the city to unveil the Adidas Originals this Holi’ collection special range of powder-dyed apparel and sneakers in pastel shades.
All the guests and host played with dry colours and flower petals on the open ground of Taj Land Ends, located in Bandra.
Many pretty faces like video jokey Anusha Dandekar, celebrity chef Sarah Todd, Mini Mathur along with her two kids among others were present at the party.
Holi Mubarak everyone!! Clearly mine was spent dedicated to the company of the kids I love with yummy food and beautiful colours, figuring where @ranveersingh gets his supersonic energy from and ... oh I forgot ... @pharrell 😆 Thank you tanaaz for this I am now a "legend" mom apparently!
Dressed in the white kurta and animal printed pants and white sports shoes, the 11 times Grammy Awards winner Pharrell seemed to have a great time with the host Ranveer. They danced to many Bollywood songs and Punjabi dance numbers including Malharia, Dil Dhaddakne Do, Subha Hone Na De, Mundian To Bach Ke, Khali Bali, Ainvayi Ainvayi among many others.
