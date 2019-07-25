American tennis ace Alison Riske dances to Katrina Kaif song Nachde Ne Saare at her wedding. Watch video

A video of American tennis player Alison Riske dancing to a Katrina Kaif song at her wedding is being widely shared on the internet. Riske and her husband, Stephen Amritraj - son of Davis Cupper Anand and nephew of Vijay - took to their social media accounts to share the video of Riske dancing to the song Nachde Ne Saare, from the film Baar Baar Dekho.

Riske shared the story behind the dance performance in her caption. “Since this has come to be a fan favourite, I want to share the story of how it came to be! My sister, Sarah, has an Indian customer whose wife, Gayatri, helped us. Gayatri chose the song and came up with the choreography for us.”

Riske is accompanied in the video by her sister, Sarah. She continued, “Sarah would visit each month for business and sneak in a dance lesson, learn the moves, slow them down, and then send them to me via text while I was on the road! I started learning it during Dubai in February. We practised it together for the first time 6 days ago. It was the perfect surprise for @stephenamritraj and his wonderful family! Thanks to @prakashamritraj & @jenny_brady7 for keeping the secret- they were the only ones who knew- along with my family of course! Blessed to be an Amritraj!”

Her brother-in-law and Stephen’s cousin, Prakash, wrote in the comments section, “Officially made all Amritraj’s look not Indian at all with this!!! Dance moves even more fire than yo damn grass court game!” Indian tennis player Sania Mirza wrote in reaction, “Yay!! Congratulations.. to you and @stephenamritraj. Those moves btw.”

Nachde Ne Saare is a wedding song that was picturised on Katrina and her co-actor Sidharth Malhotra. The number was performed by Jasleen Royal, Harshdeep Kaur and Siddharth Mahadevan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 15:46 IST