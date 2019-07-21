After Salman Khan, it’s now Katrina Kaif’s turn to speak about equation with exes: ‘Why would I want to feel awkward?’

Actor Katrina Kaif has said that she would prefer to keep things easy in the presence of an ex, instead of making things awkward. Katrina’s comments come days after Salman Khan, whom she was rumoured to be dating in the past, also spoke about his relationship with his exes.

“I just don’t feel awkward and I don’t carry any heavy thoughts about it,” Katrina told the Times of India in an interview. “As I said, all my experiences have only given me something. Also, why do we have to make everything so complex and heavy? It’s a personal thing and may not work for everyone, but if I had two options, I would always choose the simple one over the heavy and complex,” she said.

“Why would I want to feel awkward in anyone’s presence? I would rather smile, laugh, have a good chat and keep it easy, instead of keeping a sad face. Simple!” the actor added.

Meanwhile, Salman, who is currently producing and hosting the dance reality show Nach Baliye, spoke about the equation he’d like to share with his exes. “A boy and a girl can be friends even after breakup, but it depends,” he said. The format of the ninth season of Nach Baliye involves ex-couples reuniting on the dance floor. Salman added, “Life is too long to hate. I am also friends with my exes and it’s the most beautiful thing. Agar kuch life mein aapke saath...ek separation hua hai, you can come back together. Aap dost ban sakte ho aur kaam kar sakte ho.”

Katrina and Salman have worked together in several films, reuniting after many years for Tiger Zinda Hai, and then following it up with Bharat. During the promotional tour of Bharat, Salman seemingly hinted at their past with an impromptu comment. When host Archana Puran Singh said that Katrina had quit smoothies during De Dana Dan to lose weight, Salman could not restrain himself and quipped, “Inhone smoothie kya mujhe bhi chod diya... (Not just smoothie she even left me).”

