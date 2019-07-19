Why did Katrina Kaif cross the road? To click this gorgeous pic

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared yet another stunning new picture from her travels. She is seen crossing a road at a traffic signal in the US in the picture.

The photo, shared on Instagram on Friday, shows Katrina taking a walk on a sunny day. She has a coffee cup in her hand and a big smile on her face. She is seen wearing a nude coloured dress and strappy heels. The picture was most likely clicked by her fitness trainer. The two were taking a walk in California and he shared a video of the two on his Instagram page on Friday.

She was on a four day vacation in Mexico to celebrate her 37th birthday on June 16 and said goodbye to the picturesque beaches on Thursday.

Katrina’s Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan called her ‘stunning’ while Janhvi Kapoor gave the picture a ‘like’. Katrina’s fans were also mighty impressed with the picture. “Oh maaa gaawwdd so. So. So so pretty,” wrote one. “Hooottiiieeee nd kiiilllleerrr Walk Ever,” wrote another.

On her birthday, Katrina had shared a sun-kissed picture of herself. It showed her in an off-white bikini and sarong with tassels against the beautiful backdrop of the blue sea. Gushing over the sensuous picture, Katrina’s fellow celebrities heaped praises on her and wished her a happy birthday.

Katrina was last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan that had hit double century by minting Rs 201.86 crores at the box office. She will next be seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

