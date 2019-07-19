Step inside Alia Bhatt’s cosy home, actor shares video of the day she moved in. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt has added another cool new video to her recently launched YouTube channel. The new video shows her take her fans on a tour of her home, on the day that she moved in a few years ago.

Alia called it the first ever house that she ‘bought with my own money, my own effort.’ She said the moving in process was recorded on camera and she has decided to share it with her fans. The video shows Alia opening a giant, ornate green door to her house. She is joined by her sister Shaheen and their mother Soni Razdan.

“Moving out of my house was a very very special experience because it was the first time I was moving away from my home and into my own house...Initially I was gonna move in alone then I decided to take my sister along with me and she was more than happy. She decided to live part time with me and part time with my mom” Alia says in the video.

Their living room is lit with glass pendant lamps, flushed with a yellow glow. The window is surrounded by trees with a white and blue couch underneath. There is a wooden bookshelf in a corner which Alia and her sister have decorated with knick-knacks. There is also a wooden cabinet that holds all their glassware.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra almost lost her first film after a nose surgery

Alia Bhatt’s kitchen.

The kitchen has a backsplash of white tiles and mint green cabinets. The stove is built-in with a stainless steel chimney on top. A part of the video shows Alia and her friends organising the kitchen together. Check out more pics of her home:

Alia said that she keeps changing her home’s decor from time to time and is now in the process of moving into her new office. She has started a production company called Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia will be soon seen in Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor next year. She is currently working on her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 with her elder sister Pooja Bhatt, actors Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht with Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh; Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Salman Khan; and SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 12:36 IST