Alia Bhatt’s limited edition Anya Hindmarch bag spells luxury. Here’s how much it costs

Style trends this year have pushed accessories as one of the major elements to make or break the look. From oversized to tiny ones, bold colours to nude tones, the right handbag can completely define your look. Bollywood celebrities, as well as international trendsetters, have been spotted flaunting their high-end arm candies at many occasions. Murses(male purses) are also there now as to why should men not have a stylish carrier? From Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, the divas have been spotted with gorgeous handbags that are quite hard on the pocket.

Alia Bhatt has spotted recently at the airport in comfortable yet stylish electric purple tracksuit paired with white sneakers, accompanied by her mother, Soni Razdan. What really stood out in the entire look was the limited edition bright yellow Anya Hindmarch Love Bathurst satchel which is not available anymore. This quirky piece also had a personal message on it and it costs 2,350 USD which is approximately Rs. 1,62, 150.









Bhatt who owns quite a collection was also spotted carrying a white Gucci Rajah tote bag worth Rs 1.7 lakhs. She also owns bags from Hermes, Celine and Saint Laurent.





This work of art really added a dash of colour to the entire look and Alia pulled it off with utmost panache.



Here’s what the Bollywood divas are picking for designer handbags. Take a look





Kareena Kapoor loves her Birkin collection. Her Hermes bags cost anywhere between a whopping Rs 8-12 lakhs.





Anushka Sharma loves her Fendi collection of bags. One of her black Fendi bags cost Rs 1.44 lakhs.





Priyanka Chopra’s tiny Stalvey bag is worth Rs 7 lakhs approximately.





Deepika Padukone owns a Celine Phantom tote worth Rs 2.16 lakhs along with a Hermes Birkin bag among other luxury labels.









First Published: Jul 17, 2019 15:01 IST