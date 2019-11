Amitabh Bachchan gets heartfelt messages from Bollywood on 50 years as actor

bollywood

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 08:59 IST

As veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan clocked half a century in the industry on Thursday, scores of celebrities stormed the social media with their congratulatory post. The actor who left no stone unturned to impress fans with his spectacular acting skills and versatility has worked with the who’s who of the film fraternity. Today on this special day, his friends and colleagues from the industry looked back and congratulated the star for his outstanding contribution over the years.

Considering himself lucky to work with the ace actor, Riteish Deshmukh shared a scene from the sets of his film Aladin. “I was lucky enough to be born in the era of @SrBachchan sir & even more lucky to have had the good fortune of working with him in 3 films & be a part of a world tour lead by him. (There comes a time when even God gives you more than you deserve, and this is that moment) he wrote in Hindi on his Twitter handle.

Congratulations Amit uncle @SrBachchan on completing 50 years in film.

Your number one fan forever. 🙏🏼❤️ — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 7, 2019

Farhan Akhtar who shared screen space with the actor in Wazir wrote, “ Congratulations Amit uncle @SrBachchan on completing 50 years in film. Your number one fan forever.”

Extending her best wishes to the actor, Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable picture with the actor where she can be seen hugging Amitabh. “ LEGEND! 50 years and counting...THE ‘AMITABH BACHCHAN,” she wrote.

Singer Adnan Sami too extended his heartfelt wishes to the actor on completing 50 glorious years in the industry. Making his wishes special, Adnan shared a video of the song Kabhi Nahi where the two can be seen twinning in same colour clothes.

Celebrating #50YearsOfAmitabhBachchan

Dear @SrBachchan ji.

I’ve luvd u since I saw Deewar, Sholay & Abhimaan as a kid in Lisbon..The 1st film I owned was a VHS of ur film ‘Naseeb’!

My dream ws 2 work wt u & thus it’s an honour 2 b a minuscule part of ur 50 glorious yrs..🙏💖🤗 pic.twitter.com/zvIh3NDHOJ — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 7, 2019

Apart from the above stars, earlier today Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor also wished the ‘Shehenshah’ of Bollywood. The 77-year-old actor began his career in Bollywood with Saat Hindustani in 1969.His popularity reached heights the 1970s after films like Zanjeer, Deewaar, and the blockbuster Sholay.

He will remain the most inspiring story in the world of entertainment! Words alone cannot describe his achievements...we are all honoured to be able to watch his genius unravel in front of our eyes! Congratulations to the proud son❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/FZ3atkZmQF — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 7, 2019

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says he earned back Pataudi Palace with money he made in films: ‘There is history, culture, but no inheritance’

Amitabh Bachchan recently received India’s highest award in cinema - the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The megastar has worked in over 190 Indian films during his five-decade career and also has a statue at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in London.

Last seen onscreen in Badla, Bachchan is also the recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in Agneepath, Black, Paa and Piku. He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country’s second-highest civilian honour - in 2015.

Follow @htshowbiz for more