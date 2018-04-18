Amitabh Bachchan likely to work in Sujoy Ghosh’s remake of The Invisible Guest

Filmmaker Director Sujoy Ghosh may soon team up with his favourite actor, Amitabh Bachchan, on a remake of the Spanish film, The Invisible Guest. Reports claim that Sujoy’s next is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film Contratiempo, also known as The Invisible Guest.

Amitabh and Taapsee Pannu are possibly reuniting for this film after their 2017 intense drama Pink. “I am making a film with Amit ji that is for sure. I will let you know in a few days about the film. I want to work with one and only Mr Bachchan. He is such a great actor. Till the time Amit ji is working I will continue working,” Sujoy said.

The megastar first collaborated with Ghosh on Aladin where he played the role of a genie. He also voiced Rabindranath Tagore’s memorable poem Ekla Cholo Re for Ghosh’s 2012 superhit thriller Kahaani.

Amitabh greets his fans from his residence in Mumbai. (IANS)

Both Ghosh and Big B teamed up again in 2016 for Te3n in which the 75-year-old actor also sang the song Kyun Re. Ghosh produced the film that was directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

While the director is not willing to reveal much about the project , a source close to the film said an official announcement will soon be made. “Things will be locked hopefully next week and then we will announce it. The paper work is on,” the source said.

The Spanish film is apparently about a businessman hiring a prestigious criminal lawyer to defend him and how they work together to find out what happened in the course of one night. “It is not a film that we are remaking, it is the script that we are remaking. There is a bit difference (between the two). It is a great screenplay,” the source added.

Ghosh just made a series of three telefilms titled Teen Pehliyan for TV channel Star Plus that will go on air from April 22.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

