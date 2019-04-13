Amitabh Bachchan pays Rs 70 crore in tax for 2018-19 financial year

Amitabh Bachchan paid Rs 70 crore as tax for the financial year 2018-19, his spokesperson has said. In the recent past, Amitabh also paid off loans of 2,084 farmers in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. He has also donated Rs 10 lakh to the family members of each victim of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

This year, he was seen in Badla. Shot largely in Glasgow, Scotland, it is a mystery thriller which also features Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul and Tanveer Ghani.

Amitabh Bachchan during the MNS chief Raj Thackaray son Amit Thackaray's wedding St Regis. ( Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo )

The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment. An official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest, its story follows an interaction between a lawyer and a businesswoman regarding a murder. The film has bee declared a hit, with box office receipts in excess of Rs 85 crore.

The actor will soon be seen in the first instalment of the fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, produced by Dharma Productions. It is releasing this Christmas. Also backed by Fox Star Studios, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna in key roles. Besides this, he is making his Tamil film debut too.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 19:10 IST