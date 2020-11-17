Amitabh Bachchan pokes fun at his retro outfit: ‘When it was not enough to be wearing flared trousers ’

bollywood

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback picture on Instagram and poked some fun at 70s fashion. The black-and-white picture shows Amitabh in his younger days, posing in a cool shirt.

In the photo, Amitabh is seen wearing a pair of white bell-bottom pants and also a white shirt with flared sleeves. “When it was not enough to be wearing flared trousers .. but flared sleeves as well,” he captioned his post. His fans also reacted to the picture. “Are waah sir old pic,” read a comment. “You always look graceful sir,” wrote another.

On Diwali as well, Amitabh had shared an old picture with wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The two could be seen enjoying the festival with some sparklers. Amitabh was seen in a white kurta pyjama while Jaya was in a beautiful sari. Their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda could also be seen next to them, holding a sparkler in her hand. “Many wishes for Deepawali. Happiness, peace and boundless love,” he wrote in a tweet with the picture.

On his granddaughter Aaradhya’s birthday on Monday, Amitabh had shared a collage of her pictures from the age of one to nine, in a grid. He wrote in his caption, “Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love.”

He is currently hosting the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV. On a recent episode, Amitabh recalled that when he was a child, he’d wanted to join the school cricket team, but needed Rs 2 to do so. His mother, Teji Bachchan, told him that they did not have the money.

Amitabh said that the incident taught him an important lesson. “Rs 2 ka mulya kya hai woh aaj hume yaad ata hai (I still remember the importance of Rs 2),” he said. The actor also revealed that he was fond of photography, and his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, bought him a camera on his first trip to Russia. It was when Amitabh had already become an actor. But he still has the camera, which is a prized possession of his. “The value of these things stay with us all our life,” he said.

