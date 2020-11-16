e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aaradhya Bachchan has grown up before our eyes, see Amitabh Bachchan’s adorable birthday post for granddaughter

Aaradhya Bachchan has grown up before our eyes, see Amitabh Bachchan’s adorable birthday post for granddaughter

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a special birthday post for his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who turned nine on Monday. Check out the picture collage here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 07:32 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Aaradhya Bachchan turned nine on Monday.
Aaradhya Bachchan turned nine on Monday.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a birthday post for his granddaughter Aaradhya, who turned nine on Monday. She is the daughter of actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Taking to social media, Amitabh shared a collage of Aaradhya’s pictures, from the age of one to nine, in a grid. He wrote in his caption, “Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love.”

 

Aaradhya, along with her parents and grandfather, recovered from the coronavirus earlier this year. Amitabh had written in his blog that when Aaradhya was discharged, she had hugged him and told him to come home soon. “… they go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her,” he’d written.

Previously, Amitabh had described Aaradhya as the ‘pride of the family’, in reaction to a clip of her at a school function, reciting a monologue about female empowerment. “The pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women .. OUR dearest AARADHYA,” the proud grandpa had written in a tweet.

Also read: Happy birthday Aaradhya Bachchan: When Aishwarya Rai said inculcating traditions in her daughter came naturally to her

It was previously reported that the Bachchans will not have a lavish party for Aaradhya’s birthday this year. Abhishek had told SpotboyE in an interview, “It’s true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta’s mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this? Civilisation is going through the worst crisis ever. We all need to be as careful as possible. Observing the utmost social distance is the only option we have. And that too is not a guarantee against infection. Diwali parties and other social occasions are for now a distant dream.”

