Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund to release on Sept 20, first poster out

The first poster of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund is out and the release date for the film has also been finalised. Sharing the first poster, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Release date finalised... #Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by #Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, to release on 20 Sept 2019... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule.”

The picture shows us Amitabh’s back as he is perched atop shoulders of people gathered around in huge numbers.

Manjule’s Jhund is reportedly based on the life of the founder of Slum Soccer, Vijay Barse. In the film, Bachchan plays a professor who motivates street children and initiates a football team. The film is being co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Manjule.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Sairat fame director Nagraj Manjule. He shot to fame with the Marathi hit, Sairat, a love story set amid caste feud. It tells the story of a lower caste boy falling in love with an upper caste girl and how their lives end tragically. The film was remade in Hindi as Dhadak, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, Amitabh will soon be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

