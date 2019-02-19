Gully Boy box office day 5: Ranveer Singh film passes Monday test, earns estimated Rs 80 cr

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are on a home run with Gully Boy. Both the actors have delivered hits -- Simmba and Raazi – and if Gully Boy box office collections are anything to go by, their winning streak continues. The film that opened with a bang on Thursday, Valentine’s Day, has managed to earn an estimated Rs 8-9 crore on its first Monday.

According to Box Office India, Gully Boy has earned about Rs 80 crore within 5 days of release. The film saw a 34 per cent decline from Friday and the first week’s collections are expected to be around Rs 100 crore. The film will see a competition from Ajay Devgn-starrer Total Dhamaal this Friday.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had said that Gully Boy would eclipse director Zoya Akhtar’s earlier hit Dil Dhadakne Do, also starring Ranveer, on Tuesday. “#GullyBoy benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3, ₹ 75 cr: Will cross on Day 5 [Mon] Will cross *lifetime biz* of Zoya Akhtar’s #DilDhadakneDo [₹ 76.88 cr] on Day 5 and #ZindagiNaMilegiDobara [₹ 90.27 cr; Zoya’s highest grossing film] in Week 1 itself. India biz.”

Also read: Not just Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, these 5 actors made Gully Boy extraordinary

He had also shared Gully Boy’s box office figures. “#GullyBoy has excellent *extended* weekend... Will cross ₹ 75 cr today [Mon]... Metros exceptional... Mumbai circuit terrific... Tier-2 cities pick up... Metros to trend strongly on weekdays... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr. Total: ₹ 72.45 cr. India biz.”

#GullyBoy benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Will cross on Day 5 [Mon]

Will cross *lifetime biz* of Zoya Akhtar’s #DilDhadakneDo [₹ 76.88 cr] on Day 5 and #ZindagiNaMilegiDobara [₹ 90.27 cr; Zoya’s highest grossing film] in Week 1 itself. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

Meanwhile, the applause for the film continues to come in. Designer Masaba Gupta wrote on Twitter that the film changed her as person. “Movies are meant to make you feel so many things,the list is endless..this one changed me.i left the theatre a different woman- one who won’t leave me for a long time...thank you @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial @ZoyaAkhtarOff #gullyboy ( & you genius @SiddhantChturvD wtf was that).”

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 11:46 IST