e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan shares note of thanks for fans, says ‘hospital protocol is restrictive’

Amitabh Bachchan shares note of thanks for fans, says ‘hospital protocol is restrictive’

Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his gratitude towards fans who are praying for his health and sending in their good wishes.

bollywood Updated: Jul 17, 2020 07:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan and his family were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday.
Amitabh Bachchan and his family were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday.(REUTERS)
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new social media update, thanking his fans for their love and blessings. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday and had been admitted to the hospital.

Making an update from the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, Amitabh wrote, “I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love.”

 

Earlier on Wednesday, he had shared a quote, urging people to introspect and steer clear of negative “trendsetters” in life. He shared the quote in Sanskrit and explained its meaning in the subsequent tweet. Bachchan warned his social media followers, through the tweet, of people with six negative tendencies -- dissatisfaction, anger, jealousy, dislike and doubt.

“People who express jealousy, dislike, dissatisfaction, anger, and doubt towards all others and those who live off others...these six kinds of people always remain filled with sadness...that is why, whenever possible, save yourself from people who have these traits,” his tweet read.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty replies to troll who gave her death, rape threats after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Enough is enough’

Other than the actor, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. However, his wife, actor Jaya Bachchan, tested negative for the virus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
10 cities account for half of India’s active Covid-19 infections
10 cities account for half of India’s active Covid-19 infections
UN designates Pakistan Taliban leader Noor Mehsud as global terrorist
UN designates Pakistan Taliban leader Noor Mehsud as global terrorist
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 2 terrorists killed
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 2 terrorists killed
Fauci optimistic for new Covid-19 treatment to be available by fall
Fauci optimistic for new Covid-19 treatment to be available by fall
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
‘Miss my mother, miss the sea’, says 16-year-old detained for Markaz event
‘Miss my mother, miss the sea’, says 16-year-old detained for Markaz event
Neowise comet sighting likely this week
Neowise comet sighting likely this week
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In