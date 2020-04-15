e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan shares pic from his first-ever photo shoot after joining film industry in 1969

Amitabh Bachchan shares pic from his first-ever photo shoot after joining film industry in 1969

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been in the habit of sharing throwback pictures, shared one of Tuesday which can be called a throwback gem. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 15, 2020 09:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, NEw Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture from 1969.
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture from 1969.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan often shares throwback pictures from his long and storied life. On Tuesday , he shared a picture from 1969, which could be dubbed a throwback gem.

Sharing a picture from his first-ever photo shoot for the film glossy Star & Style. He wrote: “My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time .. I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady , ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always!!!” He later added in the comments “Daaandi bahut badi haiw”.

 

The post got many responses from fans and colleagues -- while actor Rahul Dev dropped red heart and folded hands emojis, veteran film critic Bhawana Somaya wrote “So innocent, I like it”. One user wrote “Wow :) I recently watched your movie Silsila you’re just amazing” while another said “Sir lots of respect, my family is a huge fan of yours”.

Amitabh is in the habit of going back in time; On April , on the occasion of Baisakhi festival, Amitabh posted a picture from the hit song, Teri Rab Ne Bana Jodi from the 70s hit Suhag, and wrote in Hindi: ”Baisakhi ke paavan avsar par, len barambaar badhai. Ye dinn har dinn mangalmay ho, hum sab ki yahi duhaai. Harshit pal aur madhumay jeevan, apne ghar manayen, sukh shant surakshit rahen sadaa, ishwar se yahi duyayen ab. Happy Baisakhi love (On the occasion of Baisakhi, we congratulate you several times over, may this day and all days be positive, such are our prayers. May every moment be filled with happiness, may life itself be pleasant, stay at home and celebrate, stay happy, peaceful and safe, such are our thoughts).”

At another time, sharing a picture from the time he was only a teenager, he wrote: “... once upon a time in .. ?!NAAAH .. no year to be given .. perhaps .. none of today’s young film generation stars’ parents had even been conceived by then .. Damn , I’m old !! Aaarrggh.”

Amitabh has been in the forefront of creating awareness about coronavirus among celebrities.

