Amitabh Bachchan shares pic of young fan who braved crowds and snuck inside his house

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared pictures of a young fan who braved crowds just to wave at him. Amitabh, who is famously prolific on Twitter, posted pictures of the young girl, who can be seen entering through the gates of his house and posing with the star.

“This little one braved the Sunday crowds and came through the gates .. just for a wave .. ! so cute .. !” the veteran actor wrote alongside three pictures. Thousands of people gather outside Amitabh’s Mumbai bungalow every weekend. The star makes it a point to come out and wave to them.

T 2734 - This little one braved the Sunday crowds and came through the gates .. just for a wave .. ! so cute .. !😀😀 pic.twitter.com/64X5Jt2lij — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 5, 2018

Amitabh on Monday arrived in Jodhpur to resume shooting for his upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan, in which he will be seen opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on November 8.

On Sunday, he also shared a new picture from 102 Not Out, the comedy film in which he will appear alongside Rishi Kapoor. 102 Not Out is scheduled for release on May 4.

His son, Abhishek Bachchan, returned to a film set for the first time in over two years. He has begun shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan.

