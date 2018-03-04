Yo baby, Baaadduuumbaaaa: Amitabh Bachchan teases this fun pic from 102 Not Out

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has teased fans with a still from his upcoming film 102 Not Out, in which he is working with Rishi Kapoor. While sharing it on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Yo ... baby .. BAAADDUUUMBAAAA !!”

The shooting for the song was scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 26, but that was cancelled due to Sridevi’s sudden demise. Now, it seems the team of 102 Not Out has completed the shooting for the film.

In an earlier interview with IANS, film’s director Umesh Shukla said, “Yes as a mark of respect to the sudden and untimely demise of our legendary actress Sridevi, we decided to cancel our today’s song shoot of 102 Not Out. May God give peace to her soul and strength to her family.”

Amitabh’s character will be seen as a 102-year-old father to the 75-year-old character of Rishi in the film. Billed as an unusual father-and-son love story, the film is based on playwright Saumya Joshi’s well-known Gujarati play by the same name.

We have already seen both the actors in roles where they play cool, fun-loving dads to youngsters, but pitched against each other, who will emerge as the more chilled-out old man? We will have to wait for the film to arrive. The movie hits theatres on May 4.