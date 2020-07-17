e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan shares update from hospital, Katrina Kaif celebrates birthday with multiple cakes at home

Amitabh Bachchan shares update from hospital, Katrina Kaif celebrates birthday with multiple cakes at home

From Amitabh Bachchan sharing a post on social media from the isolation ward of a hospital to Katrina Kaif celebrating her birthday at home, here are top entertainment news stories of the day.

bollywood Updated: Jul 17, 2020 11:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot to resume today, writers tweak storyline until Parth Samthaan’s return: source

Days after lead actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for Covid-19, the shoot for TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay will reportedly resume on Friday. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Karan Patel, who plays the new Mr Bajaj, and Pooja Banerjee, who plays Nivedita Basu, will get back to work as the plot focuses on their relationship with each other. It adds that Erica Fernandes will be shooting for her scenes separately.

(Read full story here)

Amitabh Bachchan shares note of thanks for fans, says ‘hospital protocol is restrictive’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new social media update, thanking his fans for their love and blessings. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday and had been admitted to the hospital.

(Read full story here)

Kushal Tandon on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘I want to tell people that there’s nothing more than your life’

A homebody, actor Kushal Tandon says the lockdown has not been as tough on him as many. The actor, who coincidentally did a film titled Unlock, holds forth on his work, the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the entertainment industry.

(Read full story here)

Katrina Kaif’s birthday celebration at home was all about multiple cakes and love, see pic

Katrina Kaif shared a sneak peek of her birthday celebration at home. In the picture shared by her on Instagram, she was seen cutting one of her three birthday cakes, with a huge smile on her face. In her caption, she wrote, “*cake emoji* + *home emoji* = *heart emoji* thank u for all the birthday wishes.”

(Read full story here)

Shekhar Suman lauds Rhea Chakraborty for seeking CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says ‘ugly truths’ will be revealed

Television host and actor Shekhar Suman has gone back on his decision to take a backseat in the movement demanding a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

(Read full story here)

