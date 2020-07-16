Katrina Kaif’s birthday celebration at home was all about multiple cakes and love, see pic

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 21:56 IST

Katrina Kaif shared a sneak peek of her birthday celebration at home. In the picture shared by her on Instagram, she was seen cutting one of her three birthday cakes, with a huge smile on her face. In her caption, she wrote, “*cake emoji* + *home emoji* = *heart emoji* thank u for all the birthday wishes.” Wishes poured in from fans as well as Bollywood celebrities including Neha Dhupia and Kiara Advani.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished Katrina a happy birthday with a sweet photo of them from Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party last year. In the picture, Katrina was seen with her arm around Kareena as they posed for a picture together. Both actors were decked up in beautiful lehengas.

“Happy birthday Kat... I wish you happiness and love forever... may you continue to shine... @katrinakaif,” Kareena captioned the picture. “Both of you are my favourite,” one fan commented. “MY LOVES IN ONE FRAMEEEE,” another wrote.

Kareena is the cousin of Katrina’s ex-boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir and Katrina broke up in 2016, after being in a relationship for several years. She is now rumoured to be dating actor Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky wished Katrina on his Instagram stories. Sharing a happy picture of her, he simply wrote, “Happy birthday @katrinakaif.” Several other Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone also wished her with social media mentions.

Katrina, who was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, alongside Salman Khan, is currently waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. She will be seen playing a doctor in the film.

In an earlier podcast, Rohit said that he had a tough time answering Katrina’s “too many questions” on the sets. “She is wearing a normal salwar kameez, she is playing a doctor in the film. And she is like, ‘Is this right?’ So much theory, I can’t do. After a point, I am switched off. ‘Do you think this grey colour is nice?’ Arre, salwar kameez hai. Tu doctor hai. Please aa na, set pe (It’s just salwar kameez, you are a doctor. Just come to the sets please),” he said, adding that Sooryanshi was a “normal, middle-class film”, unlike Karan Johar’s films, where clothes play an important role.

Sooryavanshi also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres this Diwali.

