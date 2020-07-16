e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan wish Katrina Kaif a happy birthday, within minutes of each other

Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan wish Katrina Kaif a happy birthday, within minutes of each other

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan have wished Katrina Kaif a happy birthday. See their messages here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 16:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have long been rumoured to be dating.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have long been rumoured to be dating.
         

Actor Vicky Kaushal has wished Katrina Kaif a happy birthday. Vicky took to Instagram stories to share a simple birthday wish for Katrina, and posted a picture of her.

“Happy birthday,” Vicky wrote, below a picture of Katrina on a terrace. She is wearing a plain top and dungarees, and gesturing as if to hug someone. Vicky and Katrina have long been rumoured to being in a relationship, although neither has admitted nor denied it.

“I don’t feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie,” the website filmibeat.com quoted Vicky as saying in February. To Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, “I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting. I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don’t want to open up about anything.”

 

Actor Salman Khan also took to social media to wish Katrina on her birthday. “Happy bday Katrina,” he wrote, next to a picture of the two of them from Tiger Zinda Hai.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone wish ‘gorgeous’ Katrina Kaif on her birthday, Anushka Sharma shares pics with the ‘strong one’

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, and many other actors also wished Katrina. “Happy birthday to the gorgeous, gorgeous soul. May your day be full of sunshine ...oh and pancakes. I wish you a lifetime of all things lovely!! Love you loads Katy,” wrote Alia. “Happy birthday Katrina. Here’s to a beautiful, wise and strong one,” wrote Katrina’s Zero co-star, Anushka Sharma.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot camp seeks time to amend plea challenging MLAs disqualification, hearing deferred
Sachin Pilot camp seeks time to amend plea challenging MLAs disqualification, hearing deferred
India to get consular access to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav: Report
India to get consular access to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav: Report
Air bubbles only way forward for international travel during pandemic: Hardeep Puri
Air bubbles only way forward for international travel during pandemic: Hardeep Puri
All you need to know about ‘15-minute city’ Covid-19 recovery plan
All you need to know about ‘15-minute city’ Covid-19 recovery plan
Widespread rainfall over next 4 days in parts of central Maha, Gujarat
Widespread rainfall over next 4 days in parts of central Maha, Gujarat
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
Covid-19 | ‘India has performed better than other countries’: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 | ‘India has performed better than other countries’: Harsh Vardhan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In