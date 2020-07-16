e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shekhar Suman lauds Rhea Chakraborty for seeking CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says ‘ugly truths’ will be revealed

Shekhar Suman lauds Rhea Chakraborty for seeking CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says ‘ugly truths’ will be revealed

Shekhar Suman said that Rhea Chakraborty seeking a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a ‘good sign’.

bollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 20:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shekhar Suman has been demanding a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Shekhar Suman has been demanding a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
         

Television host and actor Shekhar Suman has gone back on his decision to take a backseat in the movement demanding a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After initially saying that he was backing off as the silence of Sushant’s family made him ‘uncomfortable’, Shekhar said that he has reconsidered and could not ‘let down the emotions of so many people’.

On Thursday, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty urged the home ministry to transfer the case to the CBI. Shekhar applauded her for this and said, “Finally Rhea has also come forward.Finally..slowly but surely ppl are showing up.it’s a gud sign.” He added that he was convinced that it was a ‘homicide not suicide’ and would continue to fight for justice.

 

 

 

Also read | Richa Chadha says same directors who posted condolence messages have ‘replaced actresses who refused to sleep with them’

Shekhar claimed that the movement demanding justice for Sushant was gaining momentum and would ‘blow the lid off many ugly truths’. “Beware,it will engulf you and punish you if you stay silent or are guilty.Beware,this storm will not subside till the culprits are exposed and brought to books.#justice,” he added.

 

On Wednesday, Shekhar had tweeted that Sushant’s family was ‘completely silent’ on a CBI probe, and he wished to back off as it was their prerogative. “But i will be there behind all of you as a silent force.you have to just summon me and i will be there.i will be the happiest wen Sushant gets justice,” he added.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. Shekhar, who started the ‘Justice for Sushant Forum’ travelled to Patna last month and met the late actor’s family. Since then, he has been trying to reach out to politicians to amplify the demand for a CBI inquiry into the death. The case is currently being handled by the Mumbai Police.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

