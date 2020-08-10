Amitabh Bachchan, Smriti Irani can’t wait for 2020 to end, share memes and comic strip. See here

bollywood

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:28 IST

The year 2020 seems to have irritated both Amitabh Bachchan and Smriti Irani. The actor and the politician shared memes about being fed up with the year, in which the world was thrust into a pandemic.

Amitabh took to Instagram to share a comic strip, in which two people discuss how 2020 will become a symbol for misfortune in the future. “One day 2020 will become the one-word catchphrase for everything messed up,” a character says. “Yes I do believe,” wrote Amitabh in his caption.

The actor recently returned home from the hospital, after recovering from the coronavirus. He is now in quarantine. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya had all tested positive for the virus, but have since been cured.

Meanwhile, Smriti posted a meme of herself, wearing frustrated expressions on her face. “When you are waiting for 2020 to end,” she wrote in her caption. The minister, who used to be an actor, recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her television serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. “20 years ago this was possibly one of my first scenes with Sudha Aunty. I raced through my lines, nervous as hell coz @ektarkapoor was called to the shooting floor by the director who told her the project was a sure shot flop since the girl cast as Tulsi did not have the talent to see it through,” she wrote in a caption, sharing a scene from the show.

Also read: After expressing concerns for career, Amitabh Bachchan gets job offer from fan, says ‘my job is now insured’

Amitabh has been blogging often, and recently expressed concerns about being able to work in a post-pandemic world. In response, a fan sent him a ‘job offer’, to which Amitabh responded by writing, “My job is now insured.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more