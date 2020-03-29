Amitabh Bachchan takes on man who accused him of plagiarism: ‘Very strange and sad’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:09 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is perhaps as prolific as you get when it comes to being connected with his fans – or extended family, as he calls them – on social media. On Saturday, he decided to take on a man who criticized him and claimed the actor had plagiarized a quote by scientist Charles Darwin.

Amitabh had posted on Facebook, “It’s not the strangest who survive, not the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change. ” ~ Ef k.” On this, a comment by a man named Sam G read, “Very strange and sad to note that you have now resorted to plagiarism. This is a quote by Charles Darwin at least you could have mentioned the same after the quote….. very sad and shameful.”

Amitabh wrote that “for once I felt I needed to give a retort .. so this was it .. I have not seen him since ..” In his response, the actor said, “Sir Mr Sam G .. if you would care to notice the post, it is written within quotes(“), which indicated that it is not mine .. also please note that after the quote is over and (”) indicator is closed, there is a ~ Ef k written .. when this indication is given it shows where the quote came from .. The Ef is my extended family member whose initial is ‘k’ .. he sent me this , and i thought it was a good quote to share with the rest of my followers on FB .. some of the followers are English challenged, so I translated the quote to the best of my ability in Hindi .. that translation does not carry the (“) mark because it is mine .. and so at the end of the Hindi, there is a ~ mark, with my initials AB, which in Hindi (added the Hindi letters).”

He also used the man’s own words and said, “It is ” very strange and sad to note “ ( using your words as within quotes ) that you have resorted to chide me , without reading the post carefully .. ’” very sad “ .. I was going to use your own language and add ‘shameful’ , but my ethics do not permit me to .. whenever there has been an error on my part and I have been told of it I have never hesitated to either correct it, remove it and have sought an apology .. I am not ashamed of myself despite your rather harsh and obtuse verbosity .. be safe , be in precaution, and if you are from India , stay indoors and do not step out for India is in a lockdown.”