Amitabh Bachchan thanks doctors as he gets Covid-19 treatment,Sonam Kapoor flies to London

bollywood

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 10:13 IST

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Amitabh Bachchan shares tribute for doctors from hospital, calls them ‘god like incarnations, companions of the sufferer’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared an appreciation post for doctors on Twitter. The actor was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday and was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. The actor, in his tweet, has paid a tribute to doctors for their selfless service to humanity.

(Read full story here)

Priyanka Chopra joins Meghan Markle at Girl Up Leadership Summit, says ‘let’s demand change we want to see in world’

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her friend, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle were part of the Girl Up Leadership Summit on Tuesday. They delivered addresses to their fans and followers through video call at the virtual summit, speaking about the importance of strong female leadership and realising one’s privileges.

(Read full story here)

Shekhar Kapur predicts death of ‘star system’ and Rs 100 crore club, says theatres won’t open for another year

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has predicted the end of the ‘star system’, because of the closure of movie theatres during the coronavirus pandemic. Several big-ticket Indian films, such as the sports drama 83 and the action thriller Sooryavanshi have been postponed, while others such as Dil Bechara and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl have been moved to streaming platforms.

(Read full story here)

Comedian Rohan Joshi goes off Twitter after phone number and address get leaked, says ‘Please leave my family alone’

Stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi, co-founder of the now defunct comedy group AIB, has deactivated his Twitter account. In an Instagram post, he said that he was inundated with abusive messages and threats after his phone number and address got leaked online. He also apologised for hurting religious sentiments and requested everyone to ‘leave (his) family alone’.

(Read full story here)

Sonam Kapoor flies to ‘beautiful’ London amid Covid-19 pandemic, says ‘I’m back’

After spending the entirety of the coronavirus lockdown in India, actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband, Anand Ahuja, have flown to London. Sonam took to Instagram to share videos of her arrival.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more