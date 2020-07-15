e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan shares tribute for doctors from hospital, calls them ‘god like incarnations, companions of the sufferer’

Amitabh Bachchan shares tribute for doctors from hospital, calls them ‘god like incarnations, companions of the sufferer’

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a few lines in appreciation of doctors who are selflessly serving humanity day in day out.

bollywood Updated: Jul 15, 2020 08:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday.
Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday.(REUTERS)
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared an appreciation post for doctors on Twitter. The actor was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday and was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

The actor, in his tweet, has paid a tribute to doctors for their selfless service to humanity. “Pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity,” he wrote in his tweet.

 

Amitabh’s son, actor Abhishek Bachchan; daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai; and granddaughter Aaradhya have also been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. While Abhishek was admitted to the hospital with him, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are in quarantine at home.

On Tuesday, Amitabh had shared a note of thanks to his fans and followers for their good wishes for the family’s health. “It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say ..Thank you for your eternal love and affection,” he had written.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor flies to ‘beautiful’ London amid Covid-19 pandemic, says ‘I’m back’

Hospital sources said that Amitabh and Abhishek are doing well. “Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days,” a hospital insider told PTI.

Post the actors’ diagnosis, 26 staff members working at their bungalows were also tested for COVID-19. On Monday, Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner, K West ward, said all the staff members tested negative for the virus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
How Ashok Gehlot retained support, made inroads into Sachin Pilot camp
How Ashok Gehlot retained support, made inroads into Sachin Pilot camp
Reliance’s 43rd AGM today: Here how you can access it
Reliance’s 43rd AGM today: Here how you can access it
3 killed as building collapses in Dehradun, many feared trapped
3 killed as building collapses in Dehradun, many feared trapped
Moderna Phase 1 results show Covid-19 vaccine safe, induces immune response
Moderna Phase 1 results show Covid-19 vaccine safe, induces immune response
BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan
BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Numbers behind Rajasthan story
Numbers behind Rajasthan story
HT Salutes: Delhi poet who arranges free mental health counselling sessions
HT Salutes: Delhi poet who arranges free mental health counselling sessions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In