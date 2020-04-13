Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn, Bollywood celebs wish fans on Baisakhi: ‘Stay at home and celebrate with your family’
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 17:38 IST
B-Town celebrities on Monday extended Baisakhi greetings and urged people to celebrate the festival at home amid the 21-day government-imposed lockdown in view of coronavirus spread.
Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from one of his films where he is seen dressed up in a traditional kurta-pyjama with a black embellished waistcoat while he dances in front of the background dancers.
The Thugs of Hindostan star captioned the celebratory post as, “Congratulations on the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi. I wish and pray that this day may bring cheerful moments in our lives. Happy Baisakhi love.”
Hema Malini wished her fans on the occasion of Baisakhi by sharing pictures on Twitter. She also advised people to stay indoors in the tweet that read, “ Celebrations today ( of course in the safety of ur homes). It is Tamill New Year & also Baisakhi. Let us pray for a new corona free year where all normalcy is restored & we are able to resume all our frozen activities in a happy frame of mind, without any fear!”
Celebrations today ( of course in the safety of ur homes).— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 13, 2020
It is Tamill New Year & also Baisakhi. Let us pray for a new corona free year where all normalcy is restored & we are able to resume all our frozen activities in a happy frame of mind, without any fear!🙏 pic.twitter.com/6mrmSC30lP
Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and extended Baisakhi wishes. He tweeted, “Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all #HappyBaisakhi.”
Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all ♥️#HappyBaisakhi— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 13, 2020
Several other stars including Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Sidharth Malhotra, Raveena Tandon and Sonakshi Sinha also wished their fans a happy Baisakhi.
Baisakhi day of 1699. With the choice of disciples from five different caste-groups, he visualised an integrated class-less society. The five were christened as the First Five Khalsa Sikhs, and the five in turn christened their Guru as the sixth. Gobind Rai was now Gobind Singh ji. All caste names and surnames were dropped, & a common surname was proposed for all Indians across India; a surname that denoted a caste-less, class-less creed of men willing to sacrifice themselves for the nation and against injustice. And the swaroop he chose for the class-less people was an amalgmation of the ancient Indian thought of Rishis (as mentioned by Guru Gobind Singh in the Sarbloh Granth) and the Kshatriya tradition of Warriors, hence the Jooda, the hairs and the Talwar. The concept of Miri-Piri was coded in the dress-system of this new society envisioned by him. A group of people who were strong in Miri (Physical Strength and material possessions) and Piri (Spiritual Strength and humility) So, the five were given the temporal strength of a Rishi and the Physical responsibilities of a Kshatriya.At the same gathering of 1699, Guru Gobind Singh also founded the Khalsa Vani - "Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh". He named all his followers with the title 'Singh', meaning lion. He also founded the principles of Khalsa or the Five 'K's. This motley group of people uprooted Afghan and Mughal rule from entire North India from the Yamuna to the Khyber pass, such was the power of this vision.this was the Indian that he envisioned from the five corners of HIS nation. Guru Gobind Singh ji was a visionary par excellence. Awake India, awake to his vision. Leave those caste barriers, acquire knowledge, be strong in body and be a Khalsa in spirit. Your religion doesn't matter. Khalsa is a state of mind, not just a religion.Happy Baisakhi...
Chalo aaj ke liye kaafi entertainment ho gaya, heres wishing everyone a very happy Baisakhi (from home)! #stayhomestaysafe— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020
#HappyBaisakhi guys! Hope this day brings more positivity & happiness in your lives. Stay safe and connect with your loved ones virtually. Even during this festive time, it’s crucial to practice social distancing. Big love always♥️— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 13, 2020
🙏🙏#HappyBaisakhi #HappyPuthandu #HappyBohagBihu #HappyPanaSankranti #HappyPohelaBoishakh #HappyVishu pic.twitter.com/7hKUCdRW1D— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 13, 2020
