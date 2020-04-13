Alaya F on rumours of getting lip injections: ‘I don’t know why people think I got something done’

bollywood

Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar’s coming-of-age drama Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year, has already attracted the attention of trolls. On Komal Nahta’s chat show Starry Nights Gen Y, she opened up about her worst experience with trolling and said that people assume that she got lip fillers before entering films.

“I have been getting these comments where people are like, ‘Oh, why did she get lip injections? She was beautiful before!’ I didn’t do anything! Right now, this is the most common one that I am getting and I don’t know why people think I got something done,” she said.

When asked if trolling affected her, Alaya said, “Little bit, yeah, because it’s also my first time doing this. It is always on my mind, which is why I actually say ‘um’ a lot. I was reading comments on YouTube and I saw people were like, ‘Why does she say um so much?’ I was like, ‘Because I am really thinking about what I am saying. I don’t want to say something stupid and then get trolled heavily for it.’ I would rather say um than something very stupid.”

Jawaani Jaaneman also starred Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Chunky Panday. She played a teenage girl who comes to London to find her father, who has no idea about her existence. The film got positive reviews from critics and was a success at the box office as well.

Jackky Bhagnani, who produced Jawaani Jaaneman under his banner Pooja Entertainment, has already signed Alaya for another film. She has also signed a three-film deal with Jay Shewakramani, who produced her debut film under his banner Northern Lights Films.

