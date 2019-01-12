An otherwise shy Deepika Padukone’s open declaration of love for Ranveer Singh. Details inside

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s PDA post their November wedding has taken a whole new dimension. In the past, Deepika has been subtle with her comments, while Ranveer has always let his heart rule his head. However, neither of them ever used any romantic terms. That is not the case anymore.

On Friday, Ranveer shared a video clip of wife Deepika, where she is softly singing a line from a Simmba song ‘Aye Aaga Police’ even as she giggles and has a glass of wine in hand. Sharing the picture, Ranveer had addressed her as “My Cheerleader”.

Deepika Padukone commented on a video of hers Ranveer Singh had shared, earlier in the day.

Now, the Chennai Express actor has commented on it.

Deepika wrote back: “The things you make me do to entertain you!!! I love you.” She also added a bunch of emojis, including a pink heart. That’s pretty expressive, as far as a shy Deepika goes.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently in New York, possibly shooting for some professional commitment. On Friday, she shared few pictures and accompanying one of the pictures, was the Statue of Liberty emoji.

Wearing, what looks like, a satin blue shirt and with flowing hair, Deepika looks at the camera. Of the three pictures, in two of them, she has tagged American hair stylist Harry Josh and Vietnamese American makeup artist Hung Vanngo.

In fact, both Harry and Hung shared the said pictures. Harry mentioned how he was being reunited with Deepika and addressed her as “desi girl”. He wrote: “Reunited with @deepikapadukone and @hungvanngo today in NYC hair by me using all @harryjoshprotools #desigirl.”

Similarly, Hung wrote: “@deepikapadukone today in NYC” followed by a heart emoji.

On her film work front, Deepika will soon begin work on her upcoming film with Meghna Gulzar titled Chhapaak. Interestingly, she is also producing the film, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal from Delhi. Her co-star in the film is actor Vikrant Massey.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 10:31 IST