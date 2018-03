Andaz Apna Apna director Rajkumar Santoshi admitted to hospital, undergoes angioplasty

Film director Rajkumar Santoshi’s condition is now stable after doctors performed angioplasty on him, sources said on Wednesday.

The Andaz Apna Apna director was admitted to Nanavati Hospital earlier in the day, following a cardiac-related complaint.

On a related note, Santoshi is well known for helming films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Ghatak (1996), Pukar (2000), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013) among many others.

His film Pukar won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. He also bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’.

