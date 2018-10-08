Andhadhun catches up with Venom at box office, LoveYatri is a distant third

This Friday saw the release of three much-talked about films Andhadhun,LoveYatri and the Hollywood super-hero caper Venom. While LoveYatri failed to impress the critics, Andhadhun and Venom are competing with each other at the box office.

Andhadhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana as the visually-challenged protagonist while the female leads include Tabu and Radhika Apte. The suspense thriller had opened at Rs 2.35 crore amid positive reviews but showed a wonderful growth during the weekend with the Saturday and Sunday collections of around Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore, respectively, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com. Its box office collection now stands at Rs 14.35 crore.

Tom Hardy’s Venom has also been drawing the audience to the theatres in big numbers. The Hollywood flick had recorded a good opening of around Rs 4 crore and went on to collect Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.25 crore on Sunday. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the total collections of the film now stand at around Rs 15.50 crore.

However, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s debut film LoveYatri has received a lukewarm response at the box office. The love story around the theme of Navratri had opened at just Rs 1.90 crore and showed little growth during the weekend with its Saturday collections of around Rs 2.10 crore and Sunday collections of around Rs 2.75 crore. It has now earned a total of Rs 6.75 crore.

Meanwhile, Sui Dhaaga starring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, continues to remain steady at the box-office. The film had collected around Rs 9 crore during its second weekend.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 12:44 IST