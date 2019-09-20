Angad Bedi defends Subhash Kapoor: ‘What anyone does in their personal life, I am no one to comment on that’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:05 IST

Actor Angad Bedi has said that he sympathises with filmmaker Subhash Kapoor, who was accused of molestation by an actor five years ago. Actor Aamir Khan had walked out of Subhash’s film Mogul last year when allegations of harassment against him had resurfaced during India’s MeToo movement; he is now working with the director.

Angad, who worked with Subhash in web series titled The Verdict, told Pinkvilla in an interview that he can’t comment on what someone ‘does in their personal life’. “I don’t even know the reality, right? Like, I go and work as a professional and come back home and that is where my job ends. Firstly, what anyone does in their personal life, I am no one to comment on that. Secondly, allegations can be levelled at anyone. What if tomorrow someone makes an allegation against me? What do I do? How do I? Is there a probe? Does it get proved? Is it true... there are many questions I have regarding #MeToo in my head,” he said.

Angad added that what happened with Subhash was ‘unfortunate’. “It is a great movement. It was a great voice to hear but it should have an end result. I think #MeToo did not have that end result. My point is tomorrow you can malign anyone’s image, what will that man do? Whether he is right or wrong, the damage is already done. For a guy like Subhash Kapoor, I think Aamir Sir is working with him in Mogul. I think for me, he is my filmmaker. I was cast in the film because he thinks I am good, and I have done my work. It is unfortunate what he went through. I sympathise with him, really. I know him on a level where I worked with him and it was all fine. Agreed, a man to man relationship is different but there were women on sets as well and it seemed all well. I think the wave needs to have more gravity. You prove it, and then the person is guilty otherwise it can happen to any celebrated person,” he said.

Aamir Khan recently backtracked on his decision to quit Mogul and announced that he would work with Subhash on the film. He said that he was feeling guilty about leaving Subhash without work.“And so, we were in this troubled state for many months. I couldn’t sleep at night because I used to constantly feel that my actions have inadvertently caused a person, about whose guilt I have absolutely no idea, to lose his right to work and earn a livelihood,” Aamir said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

“I’m just doing what my heart says is right, and what my conscience tells me is right. At that time I felt that was the right step to take, so I took that. Today I feel differently. I’m going with my heart. Perhaps some people will be critical of my decision. But I’ve to live with my own conscience. So, I’ve done what my heart and conscience feels is right,” he added.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 14:59 IST