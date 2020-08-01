Angad Bedi on nepotism: Rather than pointing fingers at anyone’s lineage, I see this as a healthy competition

bollywood

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 15:24 IST

Not keen on indulging in any kind of blame game, actor Angad Bedi is of the opinion that the whole insider vs outsider debate in the film industry is like “passing the buck”. As someone who doesn’t belong to any film family, he insists that the industry does open up its arms to welcome and value good talent and that there’s no alternate to hard work.

“Everyone needs to hustle it out. If not you, then there are ten more options waiting in line. Every film you reject goes to someone else and another actor is born. No one is invincible here. Everyone wants to work with the best and get commercial success, but nothing comes easy,” says the actor.

Much like others, Bedi, too,doesn’t deny that those who’re born in a film family have an advantage over others who come from the outside, but he does maintain that everything boils down to one’s capability and dedication.

“Look at Akshay (Kumar) sir, Shah Rukh (Khan) sir, Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan — they don’t come from any film background, but look at the kind of adulation they’ve been getting for decades. Now, what do you want? Would you choose an easy access and a big launch or would you like to have a career spanning 30-35 years?” he asks.

Having done films such as Pink (2016), Tiger ZindaHai (2017), and web series Inside Egde, the 37-year-old is happy with his career trajectory, and believes in keeping moving on.

“Alia (Bhatt), Varun (Dhawan), Ranbir (Kapoor) are all good actors. Why shouldn’t they get opportunities? Rather than pointing fingers at their lineage, I see this as a healthy competition. I’ve faced rejections, too. There have been times when filmmakers didn’t want to see my face and thinking I’m not up to the mark and gave the chance to someone else,” he shares.

POinting how filmmaking is a “business” that runs many households, the actor says, “If someone’s making money, they’ll get preference, however, that doesn’t mean others won’t get an equal chance. Complaining and indulging in self pity will only make us weak. Let’s hone our skills and fight it out.”

