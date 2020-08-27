Angad Bedi shares romantic birthday wish for Neha Dhupia and a sultry pool photo: ‘Whattt a hottie’

bollywood

Angad Bedi wished his wife and ‘pillar of strength’, Neha Dhupia, on her 40th birthday with a romantic post. He took to his Instagram page to share photos of them goofing around, with a sweet caption accompanying them. In the pictures, he was seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, while she wore a red outfit.

“To the Mrs... my pillar of strength!! Wish you a very happy birthday. I love you my fearless no filter girl. @nehadhupia #happybirthday,” he wrote in his caption.

Fans sent in their wishes to Neha in the comments section. “Happy birthday and wishing you both all happiness. Stay safe and blessed always,” one wrote. “A very Happy bday to your better half !! God bless all of you!,” another wrote. “Aww love the way you captioned it.... Happy bday @nehadhupia stay blessed,” a third wrote.

Angad was not done showering love on Neha. He shared another picture of her chilling in a pool, presumably from their vacation in Maldives, and wrote, “Whattt a hottie!!! @nehadhupia it’s your birthday gurl!!!”

On May 10, 2018, Angad and Neha surprised fans by announcing their wedding on social media. They tied the knot in an Anand Karaj ceremony in a gurudwara in Delhi, in the presence of close friends and family members. They welcomed their daughter Mehr, six months later, in November 2018.

Angad and Neha talked about their life as a married couple in an Instagram live on their second wedding anniversary. He had the sweetest response when she asked him what was the ‘scariest part’ of getting married to her and what was going on in his mind during the pheras.

“Honey, when I decided that I should be married to you and you should be my wife, there was nothing scary at all. In fact, I enjoyed our lovely, small wedding. I was very happy, even when I was taking that last phera, because I was getting married to the love of my life,” he said.

